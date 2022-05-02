Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United will have a free run at signing England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, from West Ham, with rivals focusing on strengthening other areas. (ESPN) external-link

Everton would accept a fee of £50m for Brazil international forward Richarlison, 24, this summer and are confident of getting such an offer. (Football Insider) external-link

AC Milan and Juventus lead the race to sign Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29. (ESPN) external-link

Arsenal have renewed their interest in Inter Milan and Argentina's 24-year-old forward Lautaro Martinez. (Times) external-link

RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 24, is a target for Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as Bayern Munich. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Lazio and Serbia's 27-year-old midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been discussed as a possible target for both Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (90min) external-link

Leeds will not make England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, a new contract offer until June. (Star) external-link

Ajax will reignite their interest in Tottenham and Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn after the 24-year-old said he was open to leaving the club. (Times) external-link

Newcastle's English defender Paul Dummett, 30, is set to sign a new deal at the club. (Sun) external-link

Relegated Norwich are set to sell former England Under-21 defender Max Aarons, 22, this summer. (Telegraph) external-link

Barcelona will not sign Wolves winger Adama Traore, 26, permanently this summer. The Spain international is currently on loan at the La Liga side. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham, Leeds and Fulham are interested in Derby's former England Under-16 winger Malcolm Ebiowei, 18. (Sun) external-link

Newly-promoted Fulham have made an approach to sign Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 23, from Coventry City. (Football Insider) external-link

