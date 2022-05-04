Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona have stepped up their bid to land Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, and are prepared to offer separate deals depending on whether Leeds United stay in the Premier League this season. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 29, is unlikely to sign a new deal at the club and could be sold in the summer as his contract expires in 2023. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Barcelona have no intention of paying the 30m euros (£25.3m) option to convert 26-year-old Spain winger Adama Traore's loan move from Wolves into a permanent deal and would only be interested in a player swap. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, although the 24-year-old's agent has said the player "is not thinking about" leaving his current club. (Goal) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany central defender Matthias Ginter, 28, rejected a summer move to Aston Villa and will join Freiburg instead. (Football Insider) external-link

Lingard set to leave Manchester United England international expects to leave Old Trafford on free transfer

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Watford and Senegal attacker Ismaila Sarr, with the Hornets wanting £40m for the 24-year-old. (Football Transfers) external-link

Liverpool are monitoring Aberdeen and Scotland Under-21 right back Calvin Ramsay, 18. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Brighton are interested in Coventry City's Dutch defensive midfielder Gustavo Hamer, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham risk missing out on the signing of Sparta Prague and Czech Republic forward Adam Hlozek, 19, despite being offered the chance to bring him on loan this summer. (90min) external-link