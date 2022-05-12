Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle will make a summer bid for Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, as a priority target. The Magpies have held a prolonged interest in the player, as have Arsenal.(Telegraph, subscription) external-link

Bayern Munich have joined the race for United's soon-to-be free agent Paul Pogba, with Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City already in the hunt for the 29-year-old France midfielder's signature. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Robert Lewandowski, 33, will not sign a new contract at Bayern Munich, and the Poland striker could be sold to Barcelona this summer before he enters the final year of his contract. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea want to complete the signing of Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, 23, early in the summer window. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Manager Pep Guardiola will run down his contract at Manchester City, which expires in 2023, rather than signing an extension this summer. The Spaniard will make a "last minute" decision on an extension. (Sky Sports, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester City and England attacking midfielder Raheem Sterling, 27, expects to join one of Europe's elite clubs if he leaves the Etihad in the summer, despite strong interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

West Ham will not hold further talks with England midfielder Declan Rice until the summer transfer window has closed after the 23-year-old turned down an eight-year contract worth £83m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa are lining up a move for Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Football Insider) external-link

But West Ham boss David Moyes wants to unite Phillips with his England central midfielder Rice at London Stadium. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong's situation at the Nou Camp but Barca have slapped a £70m price tag on the 25-year-old, who favours a move to a side in the Champions League. (Mail) external-link

If Barca do lose De Jong in the summer, manager Xavi would look to replace him with Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, wants to stay at Chelsea this summer despite an underwhelming time at Stamford Bridge since his move from Inter Milan last summer. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, 24, is wanted by Aston Villa manger Steven Gerrard this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Jurgen Klopp has given the green light for Liverpool to battle Leeds United to sign Aberdeen's Scottish defender Calvin Ramsay, 18. (Mirror) external-link

2022 FA Cup final Chelsea and Liverpool's marathon season in numbers

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, 22, will hold talks with Mikel Arteta about his future after a year-long loan at Feyenoord. Other Premier League clubs are interested in the Englishman, but the Gunners remain his priority. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham are preparing an opening bid for Portugal defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, with his club Sporting Lisbon valuing him at £25m). (Jornal de Noticias, via Sport Witness) external-link

West Ham retain an interesting in signing Manchester United and England forward Jesse Lingard, 29, who spent a season on loan with the Hammers and is out of contract this summer. (90 Min) external-link

The Guardian sport section