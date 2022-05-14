Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is targeting France and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, as he looks to start an overhaul at Old Trafford. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, will become a target of Bayern Munich if their Poland international striker Robert Lewandowski leaves this summer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Lewandowski, 33, has agreed to join Barcelona on a three-year deal. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Barca's France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, is on Bayern's list of transfer targets. (Sky Sports) external-link

Juventus are set on bringing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, back to the club this summer. The France international's contract runs out at the end of the season. (Goal) external-link

Newcastle have held preliminary talks with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, but the England international's preference is to join Arsenal. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal have agreed a fee of up to 25m euros (£21.2m) for Bologna's Scotland international full-back Aaron Hickey. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

The Gunners are closing on a 3.5m euro (£3m) deal to sign 19-year-old Brazilian striker Marquinhos from Sao Paulo. (ESPN) external-link

Arsenal are also preparing an opening bid for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 25. City want between 50m and 60m euros (£42.4m and £50.0m) for the Brazil international. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester City will actively seek more signings after the imminent arrival of Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland, with a left-back and defensive midfielder the priorities. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa have joined the race for Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo, 25, who plays for manager Steven Gerrard's former club Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, will stay at the club this summer. (Goal) external-link

Fulham are interested in a permanent deal for Wales full-back Neco Williams, 21, who joined the club on loan from Liverpool in January and helped the Cottagers achieve promotion to the Premier League. (Football Insider) external-link

