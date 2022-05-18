Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are interested in signing Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, as they look to replace Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 37, who is leaving at the end of this season after nine years. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain are getting ready to move for Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, amid reports he is stalling on a new contract. Mane's current deal expires in June 2023. (Sport Bild) external-link

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez, 24, to the list of players he wants to bring to Old Trafford this summer. Martinez helped Ten Hag's Ajax win the Dutch league in 2021-22. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, United are also interested in Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, who has produced 11 goals and 11 assists in 36 league matches. (Calciomercato) external-link

PSG and Juventus remain in the hunt for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, whose contract expires this summer. However, Pogba will not be moving to Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea want to sign AC Milan captain and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli, 27, this summer on a free transfer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal's 26-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe - who joined for a club record fee of £72m in 2019 - is frustrated at his lack of game time and could push for a move away. (Mirror) external-link

Meanwhile, the Gunners are expected to bid £35m for Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25, who is set to leave following Erling Haaland's arrival. (football.london) external-link

And Arsenal chiefs are holding talks over whether to sell Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, with a £51m fee being touted for the 24-year-old, who has been linked with Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Has Andreas Christensen played his last Chelsea game? Withdrawal 'not the first time'

England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, and Albania forward Armando Broja, 20, will return to Chelsea when their respective loans at Crystal Palace and Southampton expire at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea have put in place plans to sign Sevilla's France centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, as soon as their new owners' takeover is complete and sanctions end. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea also plan to reopen talks with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, if the France winger, 25, is still available after their takeover has gone through. (90min) external-link

Aston Villa's Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 27, is on Tottenham's list of potential summer targets. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Southampton have put two Manchester City academy graduates on their shortlist for this summer - England Under-19 striker Liam Delap, 19, and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20. (Sun) external-link

Fulham's Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 26, will remain at Napoli next season after joining them on a season-long loan last August. (Football Italia) external-link

Manchester United's Under-23s boss Neil Wood is in talks with Salford City over the vacant manager's job at the League Two side. (Football Insider) external-link

The back page of the Metro