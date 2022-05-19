Transfer rumours: Pogba, Mbappe, Jorginho, Depay, Dybala, Lenglet, Dest
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Paul Pogba agreed personal terms with Manchester City but turned down a move from Manchester United because the 29-year-old France midfielder, who is out of contract this summer, was concerned about a backlash from United supporters. (Times - subscription required)
Pogba remains a target for his former side Juventus, who are hoping to bring the Frenchman back to Turin in addition to signing Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, from Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Paris St-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will announce his decision regarding his future on Sunday with the 23-year-old France striker having long been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. (L'Equipe - in French)
Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton are interested in Barcelona's Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28. (Sport - in Spanish)
Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has ruled out a move to Tottenham as the 28-year-old searches for his next club after confirming he will leave Juventus at the end of his contract this summer. (AS - in Spanish)
Tottenham are also interested in a loan move for France defender Clement Lenglet, 26, who is free to leave Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)
A move to Barcelona is the priority for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, with a contract to 2025 having been discussed, and the 33-year-old Poland striker has not yet spoken to any other club. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona's USA full-back Sergino Dest, 21. (90min)
Dest could be a replacement for English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, who will be allowed to leave United this summer. (Sky Sports)
United appear to be on the verge of closing a deal for Ajax's Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, with the 20-year-old's agent having dropped a transfer hint. (Sun)
Newcastle are closing in on a deal for Manchester United's Dean Henderson, with a season-long loan having been discussed for the England goalkeeper, 25, but a permanent transfer has not been ruled out. (Manchester Evening News)
Divock Origi is poised to join AC Milan when his Liverpool contract expires this summer, with the Belgium forward, 27, waiting to take a medical. (Guardian)
Arsenal are ready to sell 26-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, who they signed for a club-record £72m in 2019, at a huge loss this summer. (Football Insider)
West Brom have set their sights on signing 31-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane, who has been on loan at Sheffield United this season and whose Aston Villa contract expires this summer. (Football Insider)
Former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has emerged as a leading candidate for the vacant Burnley managerial position, but the 36-year-old's arrival at Turf Moor hinges on whether the Clarets can avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Manchester Evening News)
Southampton winger Theo Walcott, 33, is considering a move to Major League Soccer, with New York Red Bulls, New York City FC, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC among the former England international's possible destinations. (Sun)
Juventus will not pursue a permanent deal for 29-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who has spent the past two seasons on loan from Atletico Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish)
Manchester United have cancelled their annual Player of the Year awards because the players are too embarrassed to attend such an event following such a dismal season. (Mirror)
Newcastle United will open talks with Eddie Howe over a new contract this summer as reward for avoiding relegation from the Premier League. (Mail)
