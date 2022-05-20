Last updated on .From the section Sport

Athletes last came together for the Island Games in Gibraltar in 2019

The chairman of Guernsey's Island Games Association says qualifying for next year's event could be tougher for athletes because of its postponement.

Guernsey should have hosted the biennial event last year, but travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic prevented it from happening.

Guernsey will host the delayed Island Games between 8 and 14 July 2023.

"There's so much expectation, there are only so many places that are there," Brian Allen told BBC Radio Guernsey.

About 3,500 competitors and officials from small islands across the world and 1,000 volunteers are set to take part next year.

It will be the first time Guernsey has hosted the Games since 2003.

"With the delay due to Covid we've got some of the more mature people who were aiming at that games being their final games, but that was two years ago," Allen added. "Have they carried on?

"And you've got youngsters who are two years older and all of a sudden they're in contention, so the competition for places is all sports is very, very tough."

Following Guernsey, Orkney will host the 2025 Island Games, Ynys Mon in 2027 and the Isle of Man will become the preferred host for 2029.

Having been the venue of the second Island Games in 1987, Guernsey will become the first place to host the event for a third time when it eventually takes place next year.