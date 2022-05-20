Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, expects to leave the club in the summer, with Arsenal and Newcastle United both interested. (Football Insider) external-link

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 31. (Marca) external-link

Newcastle United are ruling out a move for Manchester United's out-of-contract England midfielder Jesse Lingard unless the 29-year-old reduces his £150,000-a-week wage demands. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti, 28, has been made available to Arsenal, and could move in a loan deal. (Sport) external-link

Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers for England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, this summer. (ESPN) external-link

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, will move to either Paris St-Germain or Juventus when he leaves Manchester United on a free transfer this summer. (Eurosport) external-link

West Ham want to keep hold of Paris St-Germain and France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. The 29-year-old could have another season on loan at London Stadium, or the Hammers could buy him for £11m. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe wants to turn the loan signing of Aston Villa's English left-back Matt Targett, 26, into a permanent deal. (Chronicle) external-link

Fulham are lining up West Ham's English right-back Ryan Fredericks, 29, on a free transfer as their first signing since clinching promotion to the Premier League. (Evening Standard) external-link

England goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 34, may have played his last game for Southampton with his contract expiring at the end of the season and Tottenham linked. (Daily Echo) external-link

Barcelona are prepared to sell Spain international centre-half Oscar Mingueza in the summer with the La Liga outfit wanting at least 5m euros (£4.2m) for the 23-year-old. (Sport) external-link

Tottenham are one of a host of clubs looking at Nottingham Forest and Wales winger Brennan Johnson, 20. (Football.London) external-link

Manchester United will listen to offers for 21-year-old English left-back Brandon Williams this summer after he spent this season on loan at Norwich City. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

German midfielder Pascal Gross, 30, and England forward Danny Welbeck, 31, are close to signing new Brighton contracts. (Argus) external-link

Bournemouth have decided against signing Norwich City's English midfielder Todd Cantwell on a permanent deal after the 24-year-old had a five-month loan spell with the Cherries and helped them win promotion to the Premier League. (Daily Echo) external-link

Arsenal are set to sign Brazilian attacker Marquinhos, 19, in a £3m transfer from Sao Paulo. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United and Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, has been told he is in new manager Erik ten Hag's plans. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Wolves and Portugal full-back Nelson Semedo, 28, hopes for a long-term future with the club despite a lack of contract talks. (Express and Star) external-link

Luton Town and Preston North End are plotting moves for Hull City's English goalkeeper Matt Ingram, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Swansea City are in advanced talks to sign Arsenal's English goalkeeper Remy Mitchell, 18. (Football Insider) external-link

