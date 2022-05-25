Last updated on .From the section Sport

BBC launch trailer for We Know Our Place women's sport campaign

BBC Sport has launched a women's sport campaign to showcase the phenomenal female talent that will be on show at major events in the summer.

We Know Our Place celebrates how far women's sport has come since the 2019 Change the Game campaign, which challenged out-dated perceptions.

That summer, more than 45 million people consumed women's sport content across BBC platforms, with 28 million watching the Fifa Women's World Cup.

This year will see even more coverage.

With the Women's Euros, Wimbledon, World and European Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and The Hundred, there will be more coverage of female athletes than ever before across BBC Sport.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "The BBC is the home of big sporting events and has led from the front in showcasing women's sport to the widest possible audience.

"In 2019 we 'changed the game' with over 45 million people watching women's sport. This summer is another huge moment for women's sport deserving of our unrivalled coverage, delivering great stories and many memorable moments."

BBC Sport has a long-standing commitment to women's sport that has powered inclusion, growth, and normalisation.

We Know Our Place takes a phrase that is so often used to suppress women. It has been repurposed and given a new confident new meaning. Women in sport do know their place, it's selling out Wembley; it's on centre court; it's on podiums; it's breaking records; it's on billboards and bedroom walls.

The campaign launched with a video during both the men's and women's FA Cup finals and will run throughout the summer.