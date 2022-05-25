Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are considering a move for RB Leipzig's French forward Christopher Nkunku, 24. (Goal) external-link

The Blues could make a late attempt to snatch Monaco's France international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, ahead of Real Madrid once their takeover is completed. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham are monitoring Italy and Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, 23, with Manchester United also interested. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

English goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 34, has undergone a medical at Hotspur Way ahead of completing his move to Spurs when his Southampton contract expires next month. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are keeping an eye on Alvaro Morata's situation. The Spain striker, 29, has spent the season on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Gunners target Tammy Abraham says he is 'more than happy' at Roma but the 24-year-old England striker has refused to rule out a return to the Premier League this summer. (Metro) external-link

Arsenal are also interested in re-signing Germany winger Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich but are unable to afford the 26-year-old this summer. (Christian Falk) external-link

Who is your player of the season? Vote for your club's top performer in the Premier League this season

Arsenal have offered 22-year-old English striker Eddie Nketiah a final contract offer - and there is a growing feeling he will sign to stay on beyond his current deal which runs out in the summer. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa are ready to step up their pursuit of 22-year-old Rangers and Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey. (Times) external-link

Barcelona have met with the agent of Villa's England Under-19 international midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 18. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain would be willing to sell Brazil forward Neymar, 30, if they receive an acceptable offer this summer. (Goal) external-link

Liverpool have put England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, up for sale with Aston Villa and West Ham among those interested. (Mirror) external-link

Talks between West Ham and Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek, 27, over a new contract have reached an impasse. (Guardian) external-link

Everton and Crystal Palace are eyeing Brazilian midfielder Ederson Silva, 22, who plays for Serie A club Salernitana. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton's 25-year-old English defender Jonjoe Kenny, who is out of contract in the summer, has dropped a hint on his future and said 'a lot is possible' this summer. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

German midfielder Pascal Gross, 30, is in advanced talks over a new contract at Brighton with his current deal set to run out in June. (Kicker - in German) external-link

