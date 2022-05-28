Transfer rumours: Kante, Dembele, Dybala, Di Maria, Gallagher, Perisic, Raphinha, Gundogan
Manchester United are considering a bid for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (Guardian)
Liverpool have made contact with France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, whose Barcelona deal expires this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will hold talks with England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, before deciding on his future. He spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace. (Fabrizio Romano)
Another player who is set to discuss his position is Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 31. (90min)
Potential new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany wants to make English centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 20, his first signing at Turf Moor on loan from former club Manchester City. (TSun)
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 35, says he has been left with a "bitter taste" in an open letter to Manchester United after departing the club. (Star)
Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, 33, is set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur from Inter Milan on a free transfer and the deal could be announced next week. (Fabrizio Romano)
Roma boss Jose Mourinho is hoping to beat former clubs Tottenham and Manchester United to the signing of Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 28, on a free transfer after he leaves Juventus this summer. (TyC Sports, via Express)
Paris St-Germain are keen to sign Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, from Everton this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Leeds winger Raphinha's father says "possibilities exist" over his future as the 25-year-old Brazil international continues to be linked with Barcelona. (Express)
Juventus have offered Argentina winger Angel di Maria, 34, a one-year contract after he decided to leave PSG at the end of this season. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Manchester City's Japanese defender Ko Itakura, 25, is attracting interest from Bournemouth and Fulham after an impressive loan spell at Schalke. (Sky Sports)
