Transfer rumours: Mane, Dembele, Torres, Adamu, Raphinha, Butland, Perisic
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool's Senegal international striker Sadio Mane, 30, will inform the club he wishes to leave this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a deal worth £34m for Mane. (Matteo Moretto)
Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona's French winger Ousmane Dembele, 25. (Sport - in Spanish)
Dembele is also being pursued by Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mirror)
Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres, 25, is edging closer to move to Manchester United after his agents travelled to England to continue discussions. (Cadena Ser, via Mirror)
West Ham and Southampton are monitoring developments with 20-year-old Red Bull Salzburg and Austria striker Junior Adamu. (Mail)
Leicester City are interested in signing Manchester United's English midfielder James Garner after the 21-year-old impressed while on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Mirror)
Arsenal have quoted Benfica £8.5m for German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30. (Sun)
Leeds United's Brazilian forward Raphinha, 25, may favour a move to Manchester United over Barcelona. (Express)
Bournemouth and Rangers are interested in Crystal Palace and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 29. (Sun)
Aston Villa and Southampton are among a group of clubs chasing Peterborough's English defender Ronnie Edwards, 19. (Sun)
Tottenham have told Villarreal they want £17m for Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 26. (Sun)
Spurs are closing in on a deal to sign Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 33, from Inter Milan. (Fabrizio Romano)
Paris St-Germain are keen on signing Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, 25. (Mail)
Barcelona are interested in either Sevilla and France's Jules Kounde, 23, or Napoli and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, 30, as a new centre-back addition. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
