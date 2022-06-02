Transfer rumours: Lacazette, Tielemans, Asensio, Lukaku, Lingard, Mee
Lyon want to re-sign France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 31, on a free transfer - five years after selling him to Arsenal for £46.5m. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)
Arsenal are also keen to sign Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, who will leave Leicester City this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)
Manchester United are to be presented with an opportunity to sign Real Madrid's Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26. (El Chiringuito - in Spanish)
Barcelona are set to turn their attention to Chelsea's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 29, if they cannot sign first-choice target Robert Lewandowski, the 33-year-old Poland forward who is set to leave Bayern Munich. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25 and Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, could both leave this summer, while England winger Raheem Sterling, 27, would only consider joining another elite club. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Arsenal have made Jesus their main target although they face competition from Juventus for the former Palmeiras player. (Mirror)
Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27, has also been told he can leave Manchester City and that could pave the way for a move to Newcastle. (Talksport)
Dutch defender Sven Botman, 22, wants to leave Lille this summer and says AC Milan and Newcastle are interested in signing him. (Algemeen Dagblad, via Chronicle)
Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign West Ham's Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek, with talks over a new contract for the 27-year-old having stalled. (Football Insider)
Roma would be interested in signing England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, when his Manchester United contract expires this summer, but West Ham and Everton remain potential suitors. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Leeds United are in talks to sign Red Bull Salzburg and Denmark right-back Rasmus Kristensen, 24. (Sky Sports)
Relegated Burnley expect captain Ben Mee, 32, to leave this summer, creating a big hole in their leadership group with vice-captain and fellow English defender James Tarkowski, 29, also set to depart. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest could move for Southampton's Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder Will Smallbone, 22, who will be allowed to go out on loan in 2022-23. (Sun)
Forest, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town are plotting moves to sign Angers' Cameroonian left-back Enzo Ebosse, 23. (Football Insider)
