Leeds United will not accept a bid of under £60m for Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, who has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.(The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, says he will do what the people want in response to an online poll in Senegal which found 60-70% of people want him to leave the Reds. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham forward and England captain Harry Kane, 28, could now sign a new deal to stay at the club. (GiveMeSport) external-link

Manchester United have offered English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, to at least one club and are also willing to sell England Under-21 defender Brandon Williams, 21. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 29, is willing to take a wage cut to return to Inter Milan, who he left 10 months ago to join the Blues for a club record £97.5m. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham's Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn, 24, is wanted by Ajax who are ready to offer the former PSV Eindhoven player a contract until 2027. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch, subscription required) external-link

Spurs will demand £21.4m for Bergwijn, while Manchester United could also be interested as new manager Erik ten Hag was at Ajax when their interest in Bergwijn began. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham and Chelsea are competing to sign RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20. (Mail) external-link

AC Milan are getting ready to announce the signing of Belgium forward Divock Origi, 27, who has said his farewells at Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Bayern Munich's France midfielder Corentin Tolisso, 27, could move to the Premier League when his contract expires at the end of June. (ESPN) external-link

Experienced Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, 37, is set to move to the United States to sign with Los Angeles FC.(Sky Sports Italia) external-link

Monaco will try to sign Brighton's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, as a replacement when France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, leaves. Tchouameni has attracted attention from Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Liverpool. (Talksport) external-link

Brentford are preparing to make relegated Watford an offer for £20m-rated Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, 24. (Sun) external-link

Italian side Salernitana are interested in signing Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 35, who is looking for a new club after being released by Manchester United. (Mail) external-link

Bournemouth must pay Liverpool £15m if they want to turn Nathaniel Phillips' loan move into a permanent deal. The 25-year-old English defender played 17 games for the Cherries last season, helping them win promotion to the Premier League. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Relegated Burnley's Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, 29, is wanted by Turkish side Besiktas, with the two clubs in advanced talks about a transfer. (Maurice Fereira, Twitter) external-link

Blackburn Rovers are considering appointing Everton first-team coach Duncan Ferguson and former Toffees defender David Unsworth as their new management team. (CaughtOffside, Twitter) external-link

