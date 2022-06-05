Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham are preparing to step up their interest in Middlesbrough's English right-back Djed Spence, 21, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Express) external-link

Liverpool have ended their interest in Barcelona's 17-year-old Spanish midfielder Gavi. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona have told Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, he can join the club on a free transfer once his contract with the Reds expires next summer. (Mirror) external-link

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, 33, will join Roma on a free transfer after his contract expires at Manchester United at the end of June. (Sky Sports) external-link

Roma's pursuit of Matic could end their interest in 24-year-old Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Benfica are hoping to reach an agreement with former Germany international Mario Gotze, 30, over a move from PSV. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea could help persuade their former youth-team player Declan Rice, 23, to return to the club from West Ham by offering the England midfielder his favourite number 41 shirt. (Express) external-link

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany is set to fly to England this week to begin talks with Leeds over a deal for Brazil forward Raphinha, 25. (Sport, via Mail) external-link

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, has confirmed he is in talks with Juventus over a new deal but is yet to commit to a decision. (90 min) external-link

Newcastle have made Atletico Madrid's Brazilian defender Renan Lodi, 24, their number-one target to fill their left-back position. (Jacque Talbot, via Give Me Sport) external-link

