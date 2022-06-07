Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City have denied suggestions they are set to move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka, 20. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid have agreed a deal worth 100m euros (£85m) with Monaco for 22-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Athletic) external-link

Tottenham have opened discussions with Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24, over a move to north London. (Caught Offside) external-link

West Ham sent scouts to watch Denmark and Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, plus his international team-mate, Atalanta right-back Joakim Maehle, 25, in Nations League action on Monday with a view to a double transfer. (Star) external-link

Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly the two teams closest to signing 22-year-old Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. (Sebastian Giovanelli via Star) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been promised he can take the lead on transfer business by new owner Todd Boehly in a move designed to model Manchester City and Liverpool. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The Newcastle revolution... Newcastle in talks to sign Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike

Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, is no longer on Aston Villa's list of transfer targets. However, Villa boss Steven Gerrard may still look for a new central midfielder this summer. (Athletic) external-link

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, has told a Polish podcast he is leaving Bayern Munich because he wants "more emotions" in his life and the German champions "didn't want to listen to me to the end". (Bild - in German) external-link

AC Milan are hoping to complete the signing of Dutch defender Sven Botman, 22, and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, from Lille. (90min) external-link

Leeds United have joined Southampton and West Ham in their interest of 20-year-old Red Bull Salzburg and Austria striker Junior Adamu. (Sky Sports Austria) external-link

Former Manchester United and Netherlands forward Robin van Persie, 38, says he turned down the opportunity to join Erik ten Hag as his assistant at Old Trafford. (Mirror) external-link

