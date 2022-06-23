BBC Green Sport Awards: Teamwork Award - Award Rules

Last updated on .From the section Sport

1. Any sporting organisation (professional, community-level or grassroots) can be nominated if they are responsible for the governance, organisation of or participation in sporting events where they can show they have actively educated or engaged participants, fans, citizens or society at large on climate action; or not-for-profit organisations that collaborate with sporting organisations to deliver engagement or education on climate action

2. Sporting organisations or not-for-profits (as defined above) may nominate themselves or others but must adhere to criteria which includes:

(i) Having established an 'ongoing' project/initiative promoting climate and environmental awareness through sport to participants, members, fans, citizens, or society at large

(ii) Used the project/initiative to bring awareness of how sport both impacts the environment and how we change behaviours to reduce that, as well as how it can be a positive influence

(iii) Can show an innovative approach to connecting with citizens on sport and climate action

(iv) Can show examples of this education or engagement having an impact on changing behaviour (either through reach, impact, testimonials, or feedback)

(vi) in the opinion of the person nominating be deserving of a BBC Award; and

(vii) not bring the BBC into disrepute (in the BBC's sole discretion);

3. Nominations can be made:

Via https://www.bbc.co.uk/greensportawards through the online webform. Entries can be written or video files.

Nominations will be accepted from 7.00am (BST) on Thursday 23rd June 2022 and must be received no later than 12pm (BST) on Sunday 31st 2022.

4. Only one nomination is permitted per organisation, and it should be on an official BBC form. Persons nominating should declare any professional or personal relationship with the organisation nominated and must be aged 18 or over.

5. The BBC will appoint a panel of experts in the sustainability and environment industry who will together shortlist no more than 10 nominees for the final judging panel. The shortlisting criteria will be:

(i) How their project/initiative promoted climate awareness or action to participants, members, fans, citizens, or society at large

(ii) If their project/initiative influenced positive environmental outcomes, behaviours, or impacts

(iii) How substantial the impact of the activity been on the membership/community

(iv) The extent to which they have done something new and innovative to increase education or engagement

Actions which qualify for criteria (i) - (iv) will be considered primarily on the previous twelve months.

6. The shortlisting panel consists of BBC staff and non-BBC members who will meet to select no more than 10 nominations based on the criteria above. The shortlisted will become eligible for the overall BBC Green Sport Awards 2022: Teamwork Award and go forward to the final judging round.

7. Before selecting a winner, the BBC will undertake background checks of the shortlisted finalist projects and ask those selected finalists to disclose information about the work that they have been nominated for. All information must be publicly available to be viewed.

8. A national judging panel will then meet to select the overall winner based on the criteria in section five. It is intended that the panel will consist of representatives from the BBC and leading professionals in the field. The judging process will be overseen by an independent verifier.

9. The overall winner will be announced live on BBC Green Sport Awards 2022 programme, currently scheduled to premiere on Tuesday 4th October 2022 and to which the winner and their guest are invited to attend.

10. The judges' decision as to the winner is final. No correspondence relating to the awards will be entered.

11. The winner will receive a regional BBC Green Sport Award 2022: Teamwork Award trophy. There are no cash alternatives, and the award cannot be sold or transferred in any circumstances.

12. The winning organisation must be available for filming with BBC crew between 12 - 25 September 2022 (inclusive).

13. All winners must agree to take part in any post-award publicity if required.

14. The BBC reserves the right to:

(i) vary the opening and closing times for making nominations and to vary the date of the announcement of the awards.

(ii) disqualify any nominee who breaches the rules or has acted fraudulently in any way; and/or

(iii) cancel or vary the awards or any of the selection processes or criteria, at any stage, if in its sole opinion it is deemed necessary or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

15. The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem which may result in any nomination not being properly registered.

16. Person's nominating will be deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them.

17. Except as authorised by the BBC, nominees and the winner must not at any time use the BBC's name in a manner (including in any promotional material) likely to give the impression that the organisation is endorsed or otherwise connected with the BBC.

18. To the extent that it applies, these Awards comply with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Votes.

19. To the extent permitted by law, the BBC will not be liable for any loss or damage (whether such damage or losses were foreseen, foreseeable, known or otherwise) including financial, reputational loss or disappointment.

20. The BBC's Terms of Use apply to this Award, find at www.bbc.co.uk/terms. For the avoidance of doubt, for the purposes of the Terms of Use nominations are not considered a creation.

22. The promoter of the awards is the British Broadcasting Corporation and these Rules are subject to the laws of England and Wales.