BBC Green Sports Awards: Ambition & Impact Award

A good team is more than just its athletes. It's the ethos behind how they train, how they encourage fans to get involved, and how they play their part in wider society that makes a club great.

We are celebrating the efforts clubs, teams, organisations and professional sports bodies are going to, to do something good for the planet. We want to recognise not only the commitment organisations are signing themselves and their athletes and fans to, but also want to champion some innovations that are happening worldwide to make this happen.

Who is this for?

To be considered, your organisation must:

be an elite, professional or high-performance sporting body involved in the organisation of or participation in competitive sport.

have net zero and/or reduction emissions targets by a specified date.

demonstrate their commitment has been for at least the past 12 months.

be able to provide links to where they have communicated publicly about net zero and reduction emissions commitments (you will be asked to provide these).

have read the award rules before entering to see the full list of criteria.

To apply, head here.

Submissions will close at 12:00 BST on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

The winners will be announced in the BBC Green Sport Awards 2022 programme, which will be available for all to see in October.

For details on how this award will be judged please read the award rules. The privacy notice is available here.

Remember, this is open to anyone, across the globe. Get nominating!