BBC Green Sports Awards: Teamwork Award

Has your sports club, organisation or community group taken up the challenge to make the world of sport greener? Have you taken the lead in championing changes and inspiring actions that can lead to a greater collective difference by engaging with your members, fans, community or just anyone who will listen in order to make environmentalism part of sport and daily life?

BBC Sport, with the support of Sport Positive, wants to hear about the projects and initiatives from around the world that have helped to get everyone thinking more green through sport in the past 12 months.

Any sports organisation (doesn't matter how big or small) that has been actively raising awareness of climate action is welcome to tell us all about what it has been doing, encouraging anyone and everyone in their community to be more conscious of making positive environmental changes.

Who is this for?

To be considered, your organisation must:

be involved in running, organising or participating in sport.

be not-for-profit (not-for-profits working with sport organisations are also eligible to apply).

have engaged people in some kind of environmental change project or initiative.

demonstrate the positive impacts and outcomes of the activity.

have done an activity that happened - or had a significant outcome - in the past 12 months

have read the award rules before entering to see the full list of criteria.

To apply head here

As part of the submission, you will be asked to provide evidence so have any flyers, photos, videos or links to websites ready to show us how you have influenced a positive green change in the community.

Submissions will close at 12:00 BST on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

The winners will be announced in the BBC Green Sport Awards 2022 programme, which will be available for all to see in October.

For details on how this award will be judged please read the award rules. The privacy notice is available here.

Remember, this is open to anyone, across the globe. Get nominating!