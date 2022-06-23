BBC Green Sports Awards: Young Athlete of the Year Award

Last updated on .From the section Sport

Starting a professional sports career takes determination and focus. Using that same determination and focus to get people thinking about their decisions and their impact on the environment around them needs to be celebrated. So that's what we are doing!

What are we looking for?

An athlete who is 25 years or under who:

has used their voice to make some noise about climate change and environmental issues in the past 12 months.

has instigated or inspired specific actions either through lending their name and support, or establishing their own foundations or not-for-profit organisations.

is proactive about getting their message out, whether they have a massive social following or are using their sporting profile to get into rooms with influential people.

has a passion so authentic they have shown commitment in their personal and professional lives.

Where are we looking?

Literally everywhere! This is a global award so we are looking at names from across the world

Here are some answers to questions you might have about the awards, how we are collating the shortlist and the judging process.

A shortlist of contenders for the BBC Green Sport Awards 2022: Young Athlete of the Year will be released in the coming weeks so stay tuned.

The winner will be announced later in the year.