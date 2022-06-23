BBC Green Sports Awards: Athlete of the Year Award

Last updated on .From the section Sport

We want to shine a light on athletes, and former athletes, who not only commit to their sport, but commit to a greener lifestyle, taking others on the journey with them.

What are we looking for?

An athlete, or former athlete, who:

used their voice to make some noise about climate change and environmental issues in the past 12 months.

instigated or inspired specific actions either through lending their name and support, or establishing their own foundations or not-for-profit organisations.

is proactive about getting their message out, whether they have a massive social following or are using their sporting profile to get into rooms with influential people.

has a passion so authentic they have shown commitment in their personal and professional lives.

Where are we looking?

Literally everywhere! This is a global award, so we are looking at names from across the world.

Here are some answers to questions you might have about the award, how we are collating the shortlist, and the judging process.

A shortlist of contenders will be released in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

The winner will be announced during the BBC Green Sport Awards programme, which will be available for all to see in October.