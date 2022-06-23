BBC Green Sports Awards: Evergreen Athlete 2022

Last updated on .From the section Sport

As massive sports fans, we know how driven athletes have to be to perform at their best. This award acknowledges some have been as focused on environmentalism as they have on their game for a number of years.

It's time we applauded them for their contribution in paving the way for us all.

What are we looking for?

An athlete, or former athlete who:

has used their voice to make some noise about climate change and environmental issues for many years.

has instigated or inspired specific actions either through lending their name and support or establishing their own foundations or not-for-profit organisations.

is proactive about getting their message out, whether they have a massive social following or are using their sporting profile to get into rooms with influential people.

has a passion so authentic they have shown commitment in their personal and professional lives.

Where are we looking?

Literally everywhere! This is a global award so we are looking at names from across the world

Here are some answers to questions you might have about the awards, how we are collating the shortlist and the judging process.

The winner of the BBC Green Sport Awards: Evergreen Athlete 2022 will be released in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.