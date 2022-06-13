Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City will push to sign a midfielder, with Leeds United and England international Kalvin Phillips, 26, the preferred target. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but will not pay over the odds with the Spanish club wanting 100m euros (£85.7m). (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham want to sign Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, with the Toffees wanting £50m for the 25-year-old. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Liverpool and Manchester City are tracking Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi, although the 17-year-old's release clause in his contract has now risen to 100m euros (£85.7m). (Marca) external-link

RB Leipzig have set a price of £100m for France attacker Christopher Nkunku, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris St-Germain interested in the 24-year-old. (Independent) external-link

Newcastle United are prepared to move to another target after Lille raised their asking price for 22-year-old Netherlands defender Sven Botman from £30m to £36m. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Fulham are interested in a deal for Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, as they prepare for life in the Premier League. (Evening Standard) external-link

Brighton are targeting Porto and Nigeria left-back Zaidu Sanusi, 25, in a move which could pave the way for Spain international Marc Cucurella, 23, to join Manchester City. (Daily Star) external-link

From the Champions League to the Championship? Bale does not rule out Cardiff City move

Middlesbrough have made loan enquiries for Manchester United and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 36, and Leicester City's English midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 24. (Northern Echo) external-link

Leeds United are close to finalising a deal with Bayern Munich for Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 25. (90min) external-link

Fulham are leading Nottingham Forest in the race to sign 21-year-old Wales right-back Neco Williams from Liverpool. (Football League World) external-link

Rangers have lined up Sunderland and Scotland striker Ross Stewart, 25, as their preferred replacement for Alfredo Morelos if the 25-year-old Colombia striker rejects a new deal at Ibrox. (Northern Echo) external-link

Preston North End are in advanced talks to sign Watford striker Andre Gray, with the 30-year-old Jamaica international available on a free transfer. (Football Insider) external-link

Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Preston and QPR are all interested in taking Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott, 20, on loan during the 2022-23 season. (Football.London) external-link

Coventry City have rejected an enquiry from Middlesbrough for Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, while Fulham are also keen on the 24-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

The front page of the Sport section of The Daily Telegraph