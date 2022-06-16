Transfer rumours: Jesus, Pope, Bellingham, Botman, Cucurella
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal for Manchester City and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25. (Times - subscription required)
Newcastle United are monitoring Burnley's England goalkeeper Nick Pope, 30. (Mail)
Liverpool remain interested in 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Mirror)
AC Milan have become favourites ahead of Newcastle to sign Lille's Netherlands Under-21 defender Sven Botman. (Football Insider)
Manchester City are preparing to make a bid for Brighton and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 23. (Guardian)
Leeds United and Southampton are interested in Manchester City's 18-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Athletic - subscription required)
Southampton are set to announce the signing of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20, from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £15m. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Fulham and Wolves are both interested in signing Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26. (90min)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Manchester City's new Norwegian signing Erling Haaland, 21, would not have started if the striker had moved to the Spanish side. (Mirror)
English defender James Tarkowski, 29, has agreed to join Everton once his current deal at Burnley expires this summer. (Sky Sports)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment