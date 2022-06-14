Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is looking to leave Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho's Roma and Sporting Lisbon interested. (La Repubblica, in Italian, subscription needed) external-link

Arsenal are "cautiously optimistic" of signing Manchester City's Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, 25. The Gunners are hoping £30m will be enough but City want £50m. (Sky Sports) external-link

The Gunners could still sign Leicester's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, despite being set to complete a deal for another midfielder in Porto's Fabio Vieira, 22, who is Portuguese. (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal also want Leeds' Brazilian winger Raphinha, 25, and Ajax's Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, 24. (Athletic, subscription needed) external-link

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel would like to replace Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29 - who is an Inter Milan target - with Bayern Munich's 33-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, but there are significant obstacles to completing both deals. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona target Lewandowski says he still wants to leave Bayern but does not want to sour his relationship with the German club by forcing a move. (Express) external-link

Tottenham are favourites to sign Middlesbrough's English defender Djed Spence, 21, with Nottingham Forest accepting he is unlikely to join them, having spent last season on loan at the City Ground. (Northern Echo) external-link

Manchester United are confident Barcelona will lower their £73m asking price for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, because of their financial problems. (Guardian) external-link

West Ham are willing to loan out Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic, 24, with Hadjuk Split and Torino interested. (Dalmatinskiportal, in Croatian) external-link

Sevilla are ready to bid £6.9m for Rangers and Colombia forward Alfredo Morelos, 25. (Fichajes, in Spanish) external-link

Fulham are set to complete the £7m signing of Israeli forward Manor Solomon, 22, from Shakhtar Donetsk. (Sun) external-link

Watford's Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis, 24, is on Everton's list of targets this summer if their Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, leaves. (Mail) external-link

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal for Mainz's French defender Moussa Niakhate, 26. (Football Transfers) external-link

Southampton are optimistic about signing Bayern Munich's American defender Chris Richards, 22. (GiveMeSport) external-link

Celtic face a fresh fight from Ajax in the battle to land Lommel's Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza, 22. (Record) external-link

Paris St-Germain are set to beat several Premier League teams to the £34m signing of Porto's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha, 22. (90min) external-link

Hibernian are set to sign former Sunderland and Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady, 36, on a free transfer. (Record) external-link

