After missing out on main target Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are already planning on triggering the reported 150m euro (£128m) release clause in the contract of Manchester City's newly acquired Norway attacker Erling Haaland in 2024 (AS) external-link

Chelsea are interested in Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27. (Fabrizio Romano, via Express) external-link

Manchester United are hoping Barcelona will reduce their £80m asking price for 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong by £10-15m. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

United boss Erik ten Hag has told his club's bosses to sign De Jong and Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, as they will be the focal point of his team. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are braced for the prospect of losing Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, for free next summer after refusing to meet his £400-a-week contract demands. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United defender Phil Jones, 30, is on a list of players interesting Leeds United, but the Whites could face competition from Southampton and Fulham for the Englishman. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City are open to letting utility player Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, leave the club - with Everton reportedly interested in the Ukraine international - as City prepare a bid for Brighton's Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella, 23. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Nketiah staying put Eddie Nketiah agrees new five-year deal at Arsenal

Brighton expect to receive around £50m for Cucurella, which may force City to walk away from the deal. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Liverpool have told defender Neco Williams, 21, he can go out on loan next season, with Nottingham Forest interested in the Wales international. (Mirror) external-link

Ajax have turned down a £25m bid from Arsenal for their 24-year-old Argentina international defender Lisandro Martinez. (Mail) external-link

Brighton and Watford are interested in Olympiakos' 26-year-old Senegal defender Pape Abou Cisse. (Star) external-link

Millwall have offered Aberdeen £1.5m for Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 22, and are also looking to sign Stoke striker Benik Afobe, 29, on loan. (Telegraph) external-link

