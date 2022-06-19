Last updated on .From the section Sport

Paul Atherton said he had to up his speed near the end of the race

The winner of the 2022 Isle of Man Parish Walk says it is "just amazing" to take the title for the second year in a row.

Paul Atherton took victory in the 85-mile (137km) race with a time of 15 hours, 27 minutes and 15 seconds on Saturday.

He crossed the line more than eight minutes ahead of nearest rival, five-time champion Richard Gerrard.

Double-champion Liam Parker finished a further 27 seconds back, in third.

About 1,000 people took part in the event, which started at the NSC at 08:00 BST.

The course runs through all 17 of the island's parishes, with competitors required to touch the door of a specified church in each.

Speaking to Manx Radio after scooping the win, Atherton said: "It was great to win it last year but to do it twice in a row is just amazing, I'm so pleased, so happy."

The 38-year-old from Peel said although he had pulled away from his rival during the northern part of the course between Ramsey and Maughold, Gerrard had "put a shift in to push me at the end".

"So I upped the speed a bit the last sort of eight miles or so," he added.

Commenting on the community nature of the event on the island, Atherton said: "The support's been brilliant throughout the whole day, so much support around, and particularly at the end."

"People coming out in their dressing gowns and all sorts at the end of their driveways to cheer you on, it's really nice."

About 1,000 people set off from the start line at the NSC on Saturday morning

In the women's race, last year's winner Samantha Bowden took the top spot once again, with a time of 17 hours, 20 minutes and 16 seconds, finishing 11th overall.

She was followed by Leanne Venables (17:44:10), who took 16th place overall, and Louise Gimson (18:45:58), who came home 24th overall.

The final competitors to make it across the finishing line within the 24-hour cut-off period for the race were Thenral Anand and Zoe Anderson, who crossed the line together in joint 135th place, with a time of 23 hours, 54 minutes and 17 seconds.

In the under-21 categories, which finish 32.5 miles (52km) from the start in Peel, Mason Prince took the men's title for a second time, finishing in six hours, 14 minutes and 24 seconds, while Keira Heavey headed up the women's field with a time of six hours, 50 minutes and 18 seconds.