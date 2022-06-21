Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski still wants to leave Bayern Munich, despite the German club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic travelling to meet the 33-year-old face-to-face to try to change his mind. (Sky Germany) external-link

Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in England forward Raheem Sterling in recent weeks, while Barcelona and Chelsea are monitoring developments over the 27-year-old's uncertain future at Manchester City. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain are set to rival Newcastle United for the signing of French striker Hugo Ekitike, 20, from Reims. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Ekitike, however, is poised to fly back from holiday early to complete a £26.5m move to Newcastle. (Chronicle) external-link

Barcelona want to sign France defender Jules Kounde, but do not want to pay Sevilla's 60m euros (£51.5m) asking price for the 23-year-old. (Marca) external-link

Brentford have not given up hope of signing Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, who joined them on loan in January before leaving at the end of last season. Manchester United are also interested in the 30-year-old. (90 Min) external-link

Arsenal and Newcastle are keen on 26-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, whose contract with Napoli runs out in 2023. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mail) external-link

Chelsea are interested in Lens' 29-year-old France international full-back Jonathan Clauss. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham are set to hold further talks to sign England Under-21 right-back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and helped them get promoted to the Premier League. (Sky Sports) external-link

Borussia Dortmund, who sold 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City, are set to sign Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller from Ajax for 36m euros (£31m). (ESPN) external-link

Wolves are to hold talks about signing 25-year-old Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa from Flamengo and Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, from River Plate. (90 Min) external-link

Rangers could sell Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos if they cannot agree a new contract with the 26-year-old, whose current deal runs out in summer 2023. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester United expect France forward Anthony Martial to be at the club next season because of the lack of interest in the 26-year-old. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United are considering 27-year-old Watford and Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann as back-up to 31-year-old Spain international David de Gea, with England's Dean Henderson, 25, expected to leave the Old Trafford club to join Nottingham Forest on loan. (Goal) external-link

