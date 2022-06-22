Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Ajax's Brazil forward Antony, 22, is 'determined' to join Manchester United this summer. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United's English full-back Brandon Williams, 21, could be sold for £10m. (Sun) external-link

Ajax are set to make another offer for Tottenham Hotspur's Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn, 24, but the Premier League club will not accept anything under £25 million (Sky Sports) external-link

Southampton have attempted to deter interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham in 27-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse with a £75m valuation. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says he expects Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, 33, to stay at the German champions this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester City are in in advanced talks to seal the signing of Brighton and Spain defender Marc Cucurella, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds United are looking at signing PSV Eindhoven's Netherlandswinger Cody Gakpo, 23, this summer as a potential replacement for Brazil forward Raphinha, 25, who is an Arsenal target. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Leeds value Raphinha at £65m with Tottenham, Chelsea and Barcelona also interested in him. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Nice are targeting a loan deal with Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja, 20, would be open to a move to West Ham with a possible £25m bid incoming. (Express) external-link

Barcelona manager Xavi is pleading with France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, to sign a new contract amid interest from Chelsea. (Goal) external-link

Reims and Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi, 26 could be brought in by Brighton as a replacement for Yves Bissouma, the Mali midfielder left the club for Tottenham. (Mail) external-link

German goalkeeper Loris Karius, 29, ready for fresh challenge as he looks for a new club with his Liverpool departure imminent. (Sky Germany) external-link

Real Madrid and Spain forward Marco Asensio, 26, is more interested in joining Liverpool rather than AC Milan. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are waiting on Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, to complete his loan move to Inter Milan before acting on their interest in Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27. (Sky Sports) external-link

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr, 21, says he will commit his future to Real Madrid despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain. (Mail) external-link

