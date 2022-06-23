Close menu

Transfer rumours: Lewandowski, Neymar, Ronaldo, Carrasco, Pogba, Rabiot, Antony

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

A graphic reading Gossip with a picture of Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have finally made a bid for Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, which is worth up to £34m (40 million euros). (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is reportedly concerned over Manchester United's transfer business under new manager Erik ten Hag and is considering quitting Old Trafford. (Record - in Portuguese)external-link

The former agent of Neymar says the 30-year-old Brazil forward has a dream to be a Champions League winner with Paris St-Germain and "will not stop until he achieves it." (Goal - in Spanish) external-link

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, is deciding whether to join Manchester United or stay at Brentford. (Sky Sports)external-link

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, has an agreement in principle to join Juventus on a free transfer. (Sky Italia - in Italian)external-link

Chelsea will compete with Manchester United for Ajax and Brazil winger Antony after holding talks with the 22-year-old's representatives. (Football365)external-link

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are exploring the prospect of signing Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 28, this summer after details of his 60 million euro (£51.5m) release clause emerged. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus and join a Premier League club. The 27-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, would be available for between 15-20 million euros (£13-17m). (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are interested in 22-year-old Juventus and the Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. (Sky Italia)external-link

Lyon have moved to sign Manchester United target Tyrell Malacia. The 22-year-old Dutch international left-back currently plays for Feyenoord. (Metro)external-link

Leicester City could make a move for Rennes' French midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud, with the 28-year-old likely to cost the Foxes a fee in the region of £8m. (Jeunes Footeux - in French) external-link

AC Milan are considering signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, and the 24-year-old Brazilian's agents have travelled to the Italian club. (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian)external-link

Marseille want to sign Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares, 22, on loan and Arsenal will consider the move if they can recruit in that position. (The Athletic)external-link

Friday's Express back page with the sub-heading 'New rule sits well in Qatar'
Friday's Express back page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport