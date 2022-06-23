Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona have finally made a bid for Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, which is worth up to £34m (40 million euros). (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is reportedly concerned over Manchester United's transfer business under new manager Erik ten Hag and is considering quitting Old Trafford. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

The former agent of Neymar says the 30-year-old Brazil forward has a dream to be a Champions League winner with Paris St-Germain and "will not stop until he achieves it." (Goal - in Spanish) external-link

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, is deciding whether to join Manchester United or stay at Brentford. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, has an agreement in principle to join Juventus on a free transfer. (Sky Italia - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea will compete with Manchester United for Ajax and Brazil winger Antony after holding talks with the 22-year-old's representatives. (Football365) external-link

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are exploring the prospect of signing Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 28, this summer after details of his 60 million euro (£51.5m) release clause emerged. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus and join a Premier League club. The 27-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, would be available for between 15-20 million euros (£13-17m). (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are interested in 22-year-old Juventus and the Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. (Sky Italia) external-link

Lyon have moved to sign Manchester United target Tyrell Malacia. The 22-year-old Dutch international left-back currently plays for Feyenoord. (Metro) external-link

Leicester City could make a move for Rennes' French midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud, with the 28-year-old likely to cost the Foxes a fee in the region of £8m. (Jeunes Footeux - in French) external-link

AC Milan are considering signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, and the 24-year-old Brazilian's agents have travelled to the Italian club. (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian) external-link

Marseille want to sign Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares, 22, on loan and Arsenal will consider the move if they can recruit in that position. (The Athletic) external-link

