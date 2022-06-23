Transfer rumours: Lewandowski, Neymar, Ronaldo, Carrasco, Pogba, Rabiot, Antony
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona have finally made a bid for Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, which is worth up to £34m (40 million euros). (Telegraph - subscription required)
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is reportedly concerned over Manchester United's transfer business under new manager Erik ten Hag and is considering quitting Old Trafford. (Record - in Portuguese)
The former agent of Neymar says the 30-year-old Brazil forward has a dream to be a Champions League winner with Paris St-Germain and "will not stop until he achieves it." (Goal - in Spanish)
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, is deciding whether to join Manchester United or stay at Brentford. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, has an agreement in principle to join Juventus on a free transfer. (Sky Italia - in Italian)
Chelsea will compete with Manchester United for Ajax and Brazil winger Antony after holding talks with the 22-year-old's representatives. (Football365)
Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are exploring the prospect of signing Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 28, this summer after details of his 60 million euro (£51.5m) release clause emerged. (AS - in Spanish)
France midfielder Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus and join a Premier League club. The 27-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, would be available for between 15-20 million euros (£13-17m). (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea are interested in 22-year-old Juventus and the Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. (Sky Italia)
Lyon have moved to sign Manchester United target Tyrell Malacia. The 22-year-old Dutch international left-back currently plays for Feyenoord. (Metro)
Leicester City could make a move for Rennes' French midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud, with the 28-year-old likely to cost the Foxes a fee in the region of £8m. (Jeunes Footeux - in French)
AC Milan are considering signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, and the 24-year-old Brazilian's agents have travelled to the Italian club. (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian)
Marseille want to sign Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares, 22, on loan and Arsenal will consider the move if they can recruit in that position. (The Athletic)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment