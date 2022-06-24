Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have reached an agreement for Manchester City and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, with the Gunners set to pay £45m for the 25-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

The Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will be allowed to leave Paris St-Germain this summer. Leicester City are keen on the 31-year-old, while Everton, Wolves and West Ham are also keeping close tabs on the situation. (90min) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been promised as many as six summer signings by the club's new owners. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic says there is no truth in rumours that the Bundesliga club want to sign Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Sky Germany - in German) external-link

Leeds and Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, has turned down offers from other Premier League clubs because he wants to join Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea will listen to offers for Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after the 27-year-old told Marca external-link that his "clear objective is to play". (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick agreed to cut ties at the end of last season in part because of new manager Erik ten Hag's reluctance to work with the German in his proposed consultancy role. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona are hoping Tottenham can convince France centre-back Clement Lenglet, 27, to move to the Premier League so that the La Liga side can start a summer clear-out of players. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham and Middlesbrough are yet to agree on a transfer fee for England Under-21s right-back Djed Spence, as the Championship side want around £15million plus add-ons for the 21-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Brazil winger Anthony, 22 - who is keen to join former manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United - was missing as Ajax resumed pre-season training on Friday. (Mirror) external-link

