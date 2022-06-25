Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is interested in a move away from Old Trafford because of the club's lack of signings so far in the transfer window. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with super-agent Jorge Mendes, and the idea of Ronaldo moving to Stamford Bridge was among the topics discussed. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Roma are keen to sign Ronaldo and reunite him with his former boss at Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho. (Retesport - in Italian) external-link

Everton and Tottenham are continuing their talks over the potential transfer of England midfielder Harry Winks, 26. (Sky Sports) external-link

Juventus and PSG have opened talks over a deal for Brazil forward Neymar, 30, who is also being linked with Chelsea. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United face being plunged into £1bn of debt if they go ahead with plans to redevelop Old Trafford. (Mirror external-link )

Arsenal are to step up their efforts to sign Leeds United and Brazil forward Raphinha, with the London club thought to be favourites to close a deal for the 25-year-old. (The Athletic- subscription required) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made contact with Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, amid interest from the London club. (The Telegraph) external-link

Former Everton midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, is keen to play in Europe again when the Colombian leaves Qatari side Al-Rayyan. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence has asked to leave the club but no deal has yet been agreed with Tottenham for the 21-year-old English full-back. (Football.London external-link )

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, 28, will leave the club this summer, with Girona and a number of other Serie A teams keen on the France international. (Ekrem Konur external-link )

Leeds United are preparing a £26m bid for Club Bruges and Belgium forward Charles de Ketelaere, 21. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are thought to be open to adding Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, into a swap deal for Juventus and the Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (Sky Sports) external-link

Bayern Munich are refusing to take Barcelona's calls about their interest in Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, 33, in a bid to keep him at the club. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey's hopes of leaving Juventus this summer have taken a blow with Fatih Karagumruk boss Andrea Pirlo saying he has "given up" on signing the 31-year-old. (The Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid and Spain forward Asensio, 26, and midfielder Dani Ceballos, 25, are expected to leave the club this summer. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link