Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Neymar, Winks, Raphinha, Rodriguez, Umtiti, De Ligt, Lewandowski
Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is interested in a move away from Old Trafford because of the club's lack of signings so far in the transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with super-agent Jorge Mendes, and the idea of Ronaldo moving to Stamford Bridge was among the topics discussed. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Roma are keen to sign Ronaldo and reunite him with his former boss at Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho. (Retesport - in Italian)
Everton and Tottenham are continuing their talks over the potential transfer of England midfielder Harry Winks, 26. (Sky Sports)
Juventus and PSG have opened talks over a deal for Brazil forward Neymar, 30, who is also being linked with Chelsea. (AS - in Spanish)
Manchester United face being plunged into £1bn of debt if they go ahead with plans to redevelop Old Trafford. (Mirror)
Arsenal are to step up their efforts to sign Leeds United and Brazil forward Raphinha, with the London club thought to be favourites to close a deal for the 25-year-old. (The Athletic- subscription required)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made contact with Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, amid interest from the London club. (The Telegraph)
Former Everton midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, is keen to play in Europe again when the Colombian leaves Qatari side Al-Rayyan. (Fabrizio Romano)
Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence has asked to leave the club but no deal has yet been agreed with Tottenham for the 21-year-old English full-back. (Football.London)
Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, 28, will leave the club this summer, with Girona and a number of other Serie A teams keen on the France international. (Ekrem Konur)
Leeds United are preparing a £26m bid for Club Bruges and Belgium forward Charles de Ketelaere, 21. (Mail)
Chelsea are thought to be open to adding Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, into a swap deal for Juventus and the Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (Sky Sports)
Bayern Munich are refusing to take Barcelona's calls about their interest in Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, 33, in a bid to keep him at the club. (Sport - in Spanish)
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey's hopes of leaving Juventus this summer have taken a blow with Fatih Karagumruk boss Andrea Pirlo saying he has "given up" on signing the 31-year-old. (The Mirror)
Real Madrid and Spain forward Asensio, 26, and midfielder Dani Ceballos, 25, are expected to leave the club this summer. (Marca - in Spanish)
