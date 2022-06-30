Transfer rumours: Raphinha, De Ligt, Ake, Firmino, Kimpembe
Barcelona are ready to make an offer worth up to £60m for Leeds United winger Raphinha, 25, in a bid to beat Chelsea to the Brazil international's signature. (Times - subscription required)
Chelsea are progressing in their talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt, 22, but Juventus want the Netherlands international's £102m clause to be activated. (Telegraph - subscription required)
PSG and France international defender Presnel Kimpembe, 26, remains of interest to Chelsea with the Ligue 1 side in the market for a new centre-back. (Goal)
Manchester City will only sell defender Nathan Ake, 27, if they have a replacement lined up, with the Netherlands international linked with a return to former club Chelsea. (Manchester Evening News)
Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign English right-back Djed Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough for £15m plus add-ons. (Sky Sports)
Juventus want Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30, in a swap deal for their France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
West Ham have stepped up their efforts to sign England international Jesse Lingard, 29, on a free transfer, but may need the former Manchester United forward to lower his wage demands. (Guardian)
Wolves have won the battle to keep Portugal international midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, at Molineux, with clubs reluctant to meet his £75m asking price. (Sun)
Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, will have a medical at Manchester City on Friday before completing a £45m move to the Premier League champions. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United have joined Newcastle in the battle to sign £50m-rated French defender Benoit Badiashile, 21, from Monaco. (Nice-Matin - in French)
Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 35, is interested in a return to Manchester United - just one year after leaving the club and a spell in Serie A with Venezia. (Manchester Evening News)
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, 26, prefers a permanent move to Flamengo where he is currently on loan, despite interest from Fulham and Crystal Palace. (Goal)
Nottingham Forest will make a bid for Huddersfield's 26-year-old English wing-back Harry Toffolo, who has one year left on his contract. (Athletic - subscription required)
Forest are also in talks with Manchester City to sign Burkina Faso international full-back Issa Kabore, 21. (Guardian)
Newcastle are set to sign England youth international left-back Jordan Hackett, 18, after he was released by Tottenham. (Sun)
Bayern Munich have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, with the German champions wanting £43m. (Bild - in German)
