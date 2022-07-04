Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed the Red Devils he wants to leave this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Ronaldo, 37, could be willing to join Chelsea, but the Blues are yet to decide whether to make a formal offer for the Portugal international. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and agent Jorge Mendes are also discussing the possibility of former Real Madrid icon Ronaldo making a sensational return to La Liga. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Ronaldo is also willing to take a significant pay cut to his £500,000-a-week deal at Manchester United. (Independent) external-link

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Manchester City for England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, who is valued at around £50m by the Premier League champions. (Sky Sports) external-link

AC Milan are working on a deal to sign Chelsea's Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, on loan. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United officials met Ajax counterparts at the weekend to discuss a deal for Argentina international defender Lisandro Martinez, 24, with the Red Devils offering £39.6m. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham have made an enquiry for Barcelona's Netherlands international forward Memphis Depay, 28, who can leave the Nou Camp for £17m. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

A three-year contract is being prepared Christian Eriksen agrees in principle to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer

Everton and West Ham have both registered their interest in signing Albania international Armando Broja, 20, from Chelsea, with the striker valued at £30m. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle remain interested in signing France international winger Moussa Diaby, 22, from Bayer Leverkusen. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leeds United are in talks to sign 23-year-old Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra, 23, from Feyenoord. (Express) external-link

Leeds are also closing in on a £20m deal including add-ons for RB Leipzig's USA international Tyler Adams, 23, as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips after the England international joined Manchester City. (ESPN) external-link

The Elland Road side are in talks too with Club Bruges over a move for 21-year-old Belgian forward Charles de Ketelaere. (Mail) external-link

Brighton are keen on Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 29, who is available from Ajax for just £3.3m. (Sussex Live) external-link

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £13m deal including add-ons to sign French defender Moussa Niakhate, 26, from Mainz. (Mail) external-link

West Ham have had a £20m bid for Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, rejected by Lille. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace, Southampton and Nottingham Forest are all interested in former England youth international midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 22, from Wolves. (Mail) external-link

