Transfer rumours: Pogba, De Ligt, Torres, Solomon, Hickey, Diaby
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Juventus have reached an agreement to re-sign midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, on a four-year deal after the France World Cup winner's contract expired at Manchester United. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea hope to complete the signing of one of their two defensive targets this week, with negotiations continuing for Netherlands internationals, Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, 22, and Manchester City's Nathan Ake, 27. (Standard)
However, Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with De Ligt in a blow to Chelsea's hopes. (Sport1 in German)
Tottenham are still keen on signing Villarreal's Spain international defender Pau Torres, 25, despite the impending arrival of France centre-back Clement Lenglet, 27, from Barcelona. (Mirror)
Fulham are close to signing Israel international winger Manor Solomon, 22, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk. (Athletic - subscription required)
Newcastle are unwilling to meet Bayer Leverkusen's £60m asking price for France international winger Moussa Diaby, 22. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Brentford expect to confirm the £18.9m signing of Scotland international defender Aaron Hickey, 20, from Bologna this week. (Guardian)
Nottingham Forest have held talks with Bayern Munich to sign English left-back Omar Richards, 24, who is available for £8.5m. (Telegraph via Nottingham Post)
Southampton are in talks to sign Nigeria international midfielder Joe Aribo, 25, from Rangers for £10m. (Athletic - subscription required)
Leicester have opened discussions with Feyenoord for 21-year-old Turkey international midfielder Orkun Kokcu. (Mail)
Everton have enquired about the availability of Chelsea's Albania international striker Armando Broja, 20, as a replacement for Richarlison, who has joined Tottenham. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, 50, is eyeing a return to the Premier League after being sacked by Paris St-Germain. (Sun)
Bournemouth want English defender Nathaniel Phillips, 25, to return on loan from Liverpool. (Football Insider)
