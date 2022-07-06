Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are confident of beating Manchester United to the £30m signing of Leicester's 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United have made a £51m bid for Ajax's 22-year-old Brazilian forward Antony, but the Dutch club are holding out for a fee of £68m. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea are preparing a £38m bid for Sporting Lisbon's 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, who is also a target for Wolves. (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

Everton are set to offer England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, a new contract to ward off interest from Newcastle. (Times - subscription required) external-link

The Toffees also have no intention of selling England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and may offer the 25-year-old a new deal too. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are looking to sell seven players - including Ivory Coast winger and club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, 27, and German goalkeeper Bernd Leno - in order to fund spending on further new signings. (Sun) external-link

Fulham are in talks with the Gunners over a deal for the 30-year-old Leno. (West London Sport) external-link

Leeds have urged Barcelona to make a final offer for Raphinha this week as they want the 25-year-old Brazilian forward's future resolved as soon as possible. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

How will you get on in our Euros-themed quiz? The Question of Sport team have put together a quiz to test your knowledge of the Women's European Championship.

Crystal Palace are hopeful of beating Everton and Nottingham Forest to the signing of Wolves' 22-year-old English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. (Talksport) external-link

Palace are in talks to sign Swansea's English midfielder Flynn Downes, 23, for £8m. (Mail) external-link

But West Ham are also discussing a deal for Downes, who was a boyhood Hammers fan. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham are closing in on the £15m signing of 21-year-old England Under-21 full-back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Nottingham Forest are hoping to complete deals for Bayern Munich's English left-back Omar Richards, 24, and Liverpool's 21-year-old Wales right-back Neco Williams by the weekend. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Southampton are also interested in Williams and hope to beat Forest to the defender's signature. (Football Insider) external-link

Club Brugge have rejected a bid from Leeds for 21-year-old Belgium midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, who would prefer a move to AC Milan. (HLN - in Dutch) external-link

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, is set to fly to the United States to hold talks with two Major League Soccer sides following his release by Manchester United last month. (ESPN) external-link

England's players will receive a £55,000 bonus per player if they win the Women's European Championship. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

