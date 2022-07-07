Transfer rumours: De Jong, Ronaldo, Martinez, Antony, Raphinha, James, Lenglet
Chelsea are set to offer Spanish full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Marcos Alonso, 31, plus £51m to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Metro)
Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli in the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Sky Sports)
Tottenham are close to completing the signing of Barcelona's France centre-back Clement Lenglet, 27, on a season-long loan deal. (Standard)
Manchester United have been asked to pay combined transfer fees of £106m in order to sign Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, 24, and Brazil winger Antony, 22, from Ajax. (Daily Record)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is adamant the west London club are not giving up on signing 30-year-old Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is expected to join Manchester United. (Express)
Arsenal are considering a move for Benfica's 26-year-old Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo, with Mikel Arteta eager to add cover for Kieran Tierney. (Mirror)
Chelsea are looking to offer England full-back Reece James, 22, a contract extension, despite his current deal running to June 2025, to fend off interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid. (i Sport)
Chelsea remain favourites to sign Raphinha for £55m, with Leeds still waiting on an offer from Barcelona for the 25-year-old Brazil forward. (Standard)
Portugal forward Fabio Silva, 19, is set to join Anderlecht on a season-long loan from Wolves, who bought him for £35m two years ago. (Mail)
Leeds are prepared to pay a club record £31.6m to sign 21-year-old Belgium striker Charles de Ketelaere from Club Bruges. (Mirror)
Arsenal's 21-year-old English midfielder Matt Smith is wanted by a host of Championship clubs including Millwall and Luton this summer. (Sun)
Newcastle remain in talks with Everton over the possible purchase of 21-year-old English winger Anthony Gordon. (Chronicle)
Norwich City are interested in Manchester City's 25-year-old Colombian forward Marlos Moreno. (Pink Un)
