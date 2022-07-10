Transfer rumours: Kane, Lewandowski, Silva, Ronaldo, Kluivert, Koulibaly, de Ligt, Pickford
Bayern Munich are considering Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, 28, as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, with the 33-year-old Poland striker wanting to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer. (Kicker - in German)
Chelsea and Paris St-Germain will enter the race to sign Lewandowski should his desired move to Barcelona fail to materialise. (Mail)
Barcelona believe they will be able to sign Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, from Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to bring Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to Stamford Bridge this summer. (Mail)
West Ham have turned their attention to Roma and Netherlands winger Justin Kluivert, 23, after missing out on Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma, 25. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Chelsea are preparing to match Napoli's £34m asking price for Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun)
However, Juventus are planning to fund the signing of Koulibaly with the £90m fee they hope to receive for Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea favourites to sign the 22-year-old. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Everton are set to offer England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, a new long-term contract. (Liverpool Echo)
Arsenal are in talks with Benfica after submitting a £6.4m offer for their Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo, 26. (Express)
Manchester City will sign a new centre-back this summer if Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27, joins Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in Lyon and Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta but both Premier League sides feel the French club's valuation of 65m euros for the 24-year-old is too high. (CBS Sports)
Chelsea want £7m from Barcelona for Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, who has already agreed personal terms with the Catalan club. (Evening Standard)
Newcastle United have been offered Watford and Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, 24, along with Burnley's 25-year-old Ivory Coast winger Maxwell Cornet. (Chronicle Live)
Arsenal face competition from Manchester United to sign Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (Express)
Barcelona and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 33, has been approached by MLS clubs over a move next summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Norwich City have agreed a club-record deal worth £11.5m for Sao Paulo's Brazilian attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara, 23. (Mirror)
