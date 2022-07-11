Close menu

Transfer rumours: De Jong, Tielemans, Neves, Raphinha, Gnabry, Dembele, Gibbs-White

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are both in Barcelona to try to finalise a deal for 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, and Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, are on Manchester United's contingency plan if they fail to sign De Jong. (Talksport)external-link

Barcelona have agreed to meet Leeds United's asking price of £65m for Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, and the Spanish club's priority will now be to sell De Jong to Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea appear to be behind Barcelona in their attempts to sign Raphinha and the Blues could consider 26-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry instead. (Mail)external-link

France forward Ousmane Dembele's contract at Barcelona expired this summer, but the 25-year-old is set to sign a new deal which will keep him with the Nou Camp side until 2024. (Marca)external-link

Wolves have rejected a £25m bid for English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 22, from Everton. (Mail)external-link

Fulham have got in touch with fellow London club Tottenham about signing their 24-year-old Wales defender Joe Rodon. (Football Insider)external-link

Fulham are in advanced talks to sign Switzerland defender Kevin Mbabu, 27, from German club Wolfsburg in a deal worth an initial £5m. (Evening Standard)external-link

Sevilla are interested in Tottenham's 25-year-old Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon. (Mail)external-link

Middlesbrough's interest in Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle has cooled with chairman Steve Gibson reluctant to sanction a deal for the 32-year-old Englishman. (Football Insider)external-link

Nathan Collins, 21, will become the most expensive Irish footballer in history when he completes a £20.3m move from Burnley to Wolves this week. (Irish Independent)external-link

Arsenal made a £5.9m offer for Benfica's Spanish full-back Alex Grimaldo, 26, after Scotland international Kieran Tierney lasted just 30 minutes on his return from injury. (Star)external-link

Juventus and Roma have shown interest in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira after Fiorentina decided not to sign the 26-year-old Uruguay international permanently following his loan spell last season. (Evening Standard)external-link

