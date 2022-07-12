Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle United have held talks with Real Sociedad about signing Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 22, from the Spanish side in a club-record deal. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Leeds United and Brazil forward Raphinha, 25, is set to travel to Barcelona to complete a move to the Nou Camp. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leeds are poised to accept a £49m bid, which could rise to £57m, from the La Liga club for their skilful attacker. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea have an interest in Paris St-Germain and France centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has offered his services to Paris St-Germain in an attempt to play alongside Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 35, after saying he wants to leave Manchester United. (Le Parisien, via Express) external-link

But PSG have turned down the chance of signing Ronaldo as they do not have enough space on their wage bill to pay him. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle have also added Espanyol and Spain striker Raul de Tomas, 27, to their transfer shortlist. (Ekrem Konur) external-link

England midfielder Declan Rice has a gentleman's agreement with West Ham to stay for one more season before the 23-year-old is allowed to leave. (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea have launched a bid to hijack 33-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski's move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have moved ahead of Arsenal in their attempt to bring in 24-year-old Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. (Goal) external-link

Italy midfielder Jorginho, who has one year left on his contract with Chelsea, says he would "like to stay" at the Stamford Bridge club amid speculation about the 30-year-old's future. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Spain right-back Cesar Azpilicueta is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona, but Chelsea have told the 32-year-old they will only let him leave when they have reinforced their defence. (Mail) external-link

