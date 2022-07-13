Last updated on .From the section Sport

Bex Palmer is part of the Great Britain ultimate frisbee squad competing at the World Games

British ultimate frisbee player Bex Palmer says she is relishing the opportunity to compete against the best in the world.

The 26-year-old is part of the Great Britain team who are playing in the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

"It is super exciting," Palmer told BBC South Today.

"From the point of view of ultimate frisbee, it feels really professional, seeing the sport played on the world stage against the best in the world."

Palmer, from Reading, is playing as part of a 14 person mixed team.

The World Flying Disc Federation's eight top ranked teams are competing for gold over five days, starting with a group stage before play-offs and a final.

Palmer, who plays for club side Reading Ultimate, and her Great Britain team-mates lost to tournament favourites USA in their first match and face Germany on Wednesday.

"Ultimate frisbee is still a very young sport," Palmer added.

"We're just starting to see people take it seriously - so we're getting more athletes coming in."

The World Games, held every four years, is an international multi-sport event comprising of sports and disciplines that are not contested in the Olympics. There are 39 events including lifesaving, ultimate frisbee, lacrosse, orienteering, sumo and tug of war.