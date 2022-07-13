Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has received an offer of 300m euros (£254m) to play for two seasons for a club in Saudi Arabia. (TVI and CNN Portuguesa, via AS - in Spanish) external-link

United are holding final talks over signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax after agreeing personal terms with the Argentina defender, 24. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Ajax have accepted defeat in their bid to prevent Martinez from leaving this summer - but the Dutch champions want to receive a fee of £46m. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are now targeting Paris St-Germain's France centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, 26, after agreeing a fee with Napoli for their Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31. (Guardian) external-link

Everton have been told Wolves will accept a £10m bid for Spain winger Adama Traore, 26, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Wayne Rooney's DC United have joined the list of MLS and Premier League clubs interested in signing England forward Jesse Lingard, 29, after his departure from Manchester United. (Marca) external-link

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, is willing to accept a pay cut to join Bayern Munich from Juventus. (Bild - in German) external-link

Barcelona are ready to increase their bid for Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, to 50m euros (£42.3m). (Bild - in German) external-link

Barcelona and Leeds agree Raphinha deal Move for Brazilian reportedly worth an initial £49m

Leeds United are still waiting for a response from Club Brugge after making a bid for Belgium striker Charles de Ketelaere, although the 21-year-old would prefer a move to AC Milan, who are also in talks with the Belgian club. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Leeds are also interested in signing Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, 34, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, wants to begin negotiations over a new long-term contract with the club. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Brazil winger Neymar, 30, has no interest in leaving Paris St-Germain this summer, despite being linked with a move away from the French capital. (Goal) external-link

France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, is scheduled to sign a new two-year contract with Barcelona after his previous deal expired. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are delaying Lucas Torreira's departure, with the Uruguay midfielder, 26, having agreed a move to Valencia. (Sport 890, via Mirror) external-link

Newly-promoted Serie A side Monza are interested in signing Edinson Cavani after the Uruguay striker, 35, left Manchester United at the end of his contract. (Sky Sport Italia, via Mail) external-link

Aston Villa are willing to sell 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka this summer after the England Under-19 midfielder was not taken on the club's tour of Australia amid his reluctance to sign a new contract. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City have agreed to sign attacking midfielder Emilio Lawrence from Everton, with the 16-year-old Scot having also been on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea. (Football Insider) external-link

