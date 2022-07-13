Close menu

Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Martinez, Kimpembe, Traore, Lingard, De Ligt

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Cristiano Ronaldo and BBC Sport gossip logo

Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has received an offer of 300m euros (£254m) to play for two seasons for a club in Saudi Arabia. (TVI and CNN Portuguesa, via AS - in Spanish)external-link

United are holding final talks over signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax after agreeing personal terms with the Argentina defender, 24. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)external-link

Ajax have accepted defeat in their bid to prevent Martinez from leaving this summer - but the Dutch champions want to receive a fee of £46m. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Chelsea are now targeting Paris St-Germain's France centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, 26, after agreeing a fee with Napoli for their Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31. (Guardian)external-link

Everton have been told Wolves will accept a £10m bid for Spain winger Adama Traore, 26, this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Wayne Rooney's DC United have joined the list of MLS and Premier League clubs interested in signing England forward Jesse Lingard, 29, after his departure from Manchester United. (Marca)external-link

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, is willing to accept a pay cut to join Bayern Munich from Juventus. (Bild - in German)external-link

Barcelona are ready to increase their bid for Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, to 50m euros (£42.3m). (Bild - in German)external-link

Leeds United are still waiting for a response from Club Brugge after making a bid for Belgium striker Charles de Ketelaere, although the 21-year-old would prefer a move to AC Milan, who are also in talks with the Belgian club. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)external-link

Leeds are also interested in signing Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, 34, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, wants to begin negotiations over a new long-term contract with the club. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Brazil winger Neymar, 30, has no interest in leaving Paris St-Germain this summer, despite being linked with a move away from the French capital. (Goal)external-link

France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, is scheduled to sign a new two-year contract with Barcelona after his previous deal expired. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Arsenal are delaying Lucas Torreira's departure, with the Uruguay midfielder, 26, having agreed a move to Valencia. (Sport 890, via Mirror)external-link

Newly-promoted Serie A side Monza are interested in signing Edinson Cavani after the Uruguay striker, 35, left Manchester United at the end of his contract. (Sky Sport Italia, via Mail)external-link

Aston Villa are willing to sell 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka this summer after the England Under-19 midfielder was not taken on the club's tour of Australia amid his reluctance to sign a new contract. (Mail)external-link

Manchester City have agreed to sign attacking midfielder Emilio Lawrence from Everton, with the 16-year-old Scot having also been on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea. (Football Insider)external-link

Daily Mirror back page - Thursday 14 July
Daily Mirror back page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories