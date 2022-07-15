Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have revived their interest in Sevilla's France defender Jules Kounde, 23, after Manchester City decided against selling 27-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake to Thomas Tuchel's side. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea's hopes of signing Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry have been dealt a blow after the 27-year-old Germany forward opted to stay at the club. (Football London) external-link

Fresh from securing Leeds United's Brazil winger Raphinha, Barcelona are making progress in their attempts to sign Bayern Munich's prolific Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, 33. (The Athletic) external-link

Arsenal are prepared to sell Nicolas Pepe for less than the £72m club-record fee they paid for him, with the 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger no longer part of manager Mikel Arteta's plans. (Diario de Sevilla - in Spanish) external-link

Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, 29, is considering a move to Saudi Arabia where he could earn £10m per year. The England player's United contract expired last month. (Daily Star) external-link

Arsenal are hopeful of reaching an agreement to sign Manchester City's versatile Ukraine player Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25. (ESPN) external-link

AC Milan are trying to tempt Portugal winger Rafael Leao with a new contract amid interest in the 23-year-old from Chelsea. (Gazetta Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Everton are in negotiations with relegated Burnley to sign Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet, 25, who scored nine times in 26 Premier League appearances for the Clarets. (The Athletic) external-link

Chelsea's Albania forward Armando Brojo, 20, remains a target for Newcastle United, but boss Eddie Howe has warned of difficulties over "high prices and limited availability" as he looks to strengthen his side. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are close to announcing England Under-21s defender Djed Spence as their sixth major signing of the summer. The 21-year-old Middlesbrough player has had a medical at the Premier League club before a £15m move. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea are close to signing Chicago Fire's United States Under-20s keeper Gabriel Slonina after agreeing personal terms with the 18-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

AC Milan are close to announcing a new contract for 40-year-old Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Football Italia) external-link

