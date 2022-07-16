Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has again reiterated the German club's stance on Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, by ruling out a move for the Manchester United and Portugal forward. (SPORT1 via Mail on Sunday) external-link

Manchester City have no intention of selling Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva to Barcelona this summer, with manager Pep Guardiola still viewing the 27-year-old as an important part of his plans next season. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have agreed a £30m deal to sign Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, from Manchester City, with personal terms still yet to be completed. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea will make a move for Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, after failing to agree a deal with Manchester City for Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Lewandowski latest Barcelona reach agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Poland striker

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told the club's hierarchy to continue their attempts to sign 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona - even if he has not joined them by the start of their season on 7 August. (Guardian) external-link

Barcelona have named De Jong in their squad for a pre-season tour in the United States. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Everton have opened talks on a new contract with English forward Anthony Gordon, having rejected a £35m offer for the 21-year-old from Newcastle United. (Football Insider) external-link

AC Milan are in discussions with Tottenham about signing their 23-year-old English defender Japhet Tanganga. (Calciomercato in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain have joined Barcelona in the hunt to sign English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa. The 18-year-old was left out of manager Steven Gerrard's side for their pre-season in Australia amid a contract stand-off. (Sunday People) external-link

Juventus are in contact with Atletico Madrid about signing 29-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who returned to the Spanish club in the summer following the end of a two-year loan spell at the Serie A side. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Leeds United are at an advanced stage in talks with 20-year-old English forward Joe Gelhardt about a contract extension. (Football Insider) external-link

Marseille are trying to sign Lens wing-back Jonathan Clauss amid late interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in the 29-year-old. Atletico Madrid are also keen on the France international. (90 Min) external-link

Nottingham Forest have offered £10m to Middlesbrough for winger Marcus Tavernier, while Bournemouth have also made a bid for the 23-year-old Englishman. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones, 30, is a target for former team-mate and new DC United boss Wayne Rooney. (Daily Star Sunday) external-link

The back page of the Daily Star on Sunday