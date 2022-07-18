Close menu

Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Kounde, Ramsey, De Ligt, Onana, Terrier, Tanganga

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid have contacted Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives over signing the Portugal forward, 37, from Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

But new United manager Erik ten Hag claims Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford beyond the year he has left on his contract. (Guardian)external-link

Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with Jules Kounde and have now offered 55m euros (£46.7m) to Sevilla for the France defender, 23. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, is in talks with Juventus to settle the final year of his contract and allow him to sign for another club for free. (Mail)external-link

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, has arrived in Germany to complete his move from Juventus to Bayern Munich after the clubs agreed a fee of 70m euros (£59.4m), plus 10m euros (£8.5m) in add-ons. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Barcelona are still refusing to commit to paying Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong the 17m euros (£14.4m) from his restructured contract, perpetuating the impasse over the 25-year-old's potential move to Manchester United. (Independent)external-link

West Ham are confident of signing Lille's Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, after making a new bid of about £30m plus add-ons. The Hammers are also interested in former loanee Jesse Lingard, with the England forward, 29, now a free agent after leaving Manchester United. (Standard)external-link

Leeds and West Ham are interested in signing French striker Martin Terrier from Rennes, who want at least 40m euros (£34m) for the 25-year-old. (L'Equipe - in French)external-link

Wolves' Portuguese striker Fabio Silva, 19, is set for a medical with Anderlecht after agreeing to join the Belgian side on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Arsenal's hopes of signing Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, have been given a boost with Lyon having dropped their asking price. (Media Foot - in French)external-link

Manchester City have an official bid ready to sign Brighton's Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 23, to replace Arsenal-bound Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Napoli are interested in signing 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, either on a permanent basis or on loan. (Standard)external-link

Paulo Dybala has agreed to join Roma on a reduced salary compared to what Napoli would have offered. The Argentina striker, 28, is a free agent after leaving Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Paris St-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been offered to Roma and AC Milan, who are considering a loan move with the option to buy the 31-year-old permanently. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

AC Milan also hope to finalise a deal this week to sign Tottenham's English defender Japhet Tanganga, 23, on loan with an option to buy. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Chelsea are looking to sell former England midfielder Ross Barkley, 28, before the start of the season. (Mirror)external-link

Billy Gilmour is set for another loan spell away from Chelsea after the Scotland midfielder, 21, was released from the first-team's pre-season training squad. (Mail)external-link

Wolves are the only club to have made a concrete move to sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 23, from Sporting Lisbon. (Record, via Teamtalk)external-link

Nottingham Forest have joined Everton in the race to sign Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, 25, from Burnley. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Middlesbrough are plotting a move to sign Brentford striker Marcus Forss, the 23-year-old Finland international who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City. (Football Insider)external-link

QPR and Blackburn have set their sights on signing Brighton's English midfielder Taylor Richards, 21, who had a spell on loan at Birmingham City last season. (Football Insider)external-link

The back page of The i Newspaper
The back page of The i Newspaper
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories