Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn has described Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, 28, as "an absolute top striker" and "a dream of the future" after they agreed to sell Robert Lewandowski, 33, to Barcelona. (Star) external-link

Barcelona have turned their attention to bringing in 23-year-old Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, who has also been linked with Chelsea, after reaching a deal for Poland striker Lewandowski. (Marca) external-link

Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong is opposed to joining Manchester United or any English club, but the 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder would consider a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich have put in a fresh offer of £59.5m and £8.5m in add-ons for Juventus and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22, as negotiations between the clubs reach their final stages. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham are prepared to pay 17m euros (£14.4m) for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, but the Spanish club want 20m euros (£17m), although the 28-year-old is also reluctant to leave the Nou Camp. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona's board have held talks with Depay to establish whether the former Manchester United player intends to stay or go. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham have made an undisclosed offer for Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha. The 24-year-old German was the subject of a 2m euro (£1.7m) bid from Belgian side Gent, where he spent the season on loan, but the Bundesliga club value him at 5m euros (£4.2m). (Voetbal Nieuws - in Dutch) external-link

Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja will join West Ham on a season-long loan. The Hammers wanted to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent deal but the Blues were reluctant to sell the player who spent last season on loan at Southampton. (Mail) external-link

English centre-back Levi Colwill, 19, will look to leave Chelsea if the Stamford Bridge club sign more defenders this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Portsmouth, Hibernian and Motherwell are competing to sign free agent Terell Thomas after the Saint Lucia defender, 26, was released from his contract by Reading. (Hampshire Live) external-link