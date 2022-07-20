Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong does not want to leave Barcelona - but if he does move on, the Netherlands midfielder, 25, would rather join Bayern Munich or Chelsea than the Red Devils. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Jules Kounde is set to have a Chelsea medical in the next 48 hours after the Blues agreed a £55m fee with Sevilla for the 23-year-old France defender. (Sun) external-link

The Blues have also made RB Leipzig's 20-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol their number one target to replace Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, who is expected to join Barcelona. (Sun) external-link

Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Watford's 24-year-old Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, who is valued at around £25m. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United remain interested Ajax's 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, despite having a £51m bid rejected. (Talksport) external-link

Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare as they want to recoup more of the £23m they spent on the 23-year-old French midfielder last summer. (Mail) external-link

The Foxes have to sell players before they can buy, so may consider offers for England midfielder James Maddison, 25, Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 25, and Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona have identified Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon, 25, as an alternative left-back target if they cannot agree a deal with Chelsea for fellow Spaniard Marcos Alonso, 31. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Brighton are considering a loan move for Arsenal's 22-year-old Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares as they seek potential replacements for Manchester City target and Spain defender Marc Cucurella, 23. (O Jogo - in Portuguese) external-link

Nottingham Forest have offered free agent Jesse Lingard a contract worth £200,000 a week as they look to beat West Ham to the signature of the 29-year-old England attacker. (Mail) external-link

West Ham and Crystal Palace have approached Burnley for their 22-year-old English midfielder Dwight McNeil. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle have made a bid of around £18m for Leeds United's 25-year-old English winger Jack Harrison. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham, Everton, Napoli and Sevilla are considering a move for Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 27, who is a free agent after leaving Real Sociedad at the end of last season. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

