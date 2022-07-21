Transfer rumours: Cucurella, Grimaldo, Kounde, Laporte, Pavard, Harrison, Dennis, Suarez
Manchester City have had a £30m offer for Spain left-back Marc Cucurella rejected by Brighton, who value the 23-year-old at £50m. (Athletic - subscription required)
City have been offered Benfica's Spanish full-back Alejandro Grimaldo, 26, as an alternative option to Cucurella. (i Sport)
Barcelona will make a final attempt to sign Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, despite acknowledging they are unable to match Chelsea's £55m bid for the 23-year-old. (Sport - in Spanish)
Barca will turn to Manchester City and Spain centre-back Aymeric Laporte, 28, if they fail to sign Kounde. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Manchester United and Chelsea are competing to sign Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard, 26. (L'Equipe, via Sun)
Leeds United have rejected Newcastle's £18m bid for English midfielder Jack Harrison, 25. (Football Insider)
Nottingham Forest are exploring a deal for Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, with Watford wanting around £25m for the 24-year old. (Mail)
Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move for Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 35, after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired this summer (Sky Sports - in German)
Chelsea are struggling to attract bids for Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27, and Germany attacker Timo Werner, 26, because of their wage demands. The Blues are also finding it difficult to offload players such as Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 28, and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 28. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Paris St-Germain have offered Roma the chance to sign Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
West Ham would prefer to sign Blackburn and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 23, ahead of Burnley's English winger Dwight McNeil, 22. (Mail)
Juventus are discussing the possibility of ending the contract of 31-year-old Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Fabrizio Romano)
Aston Villa and England Under-19 midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is not interested in signing a new deal at Villa Park, with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund monitoring the 18-year-old's situation. (Sky Sports)
AC Milan are in talks to sign Tottenham's English defender Japhet Tanganga, 23. (Fabrizio Romano)
Brighton want to sign Austria midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 26, who is a free agent after his contract with Hoffenheim ended this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)
Aston Villa and Leicester City are interested in PSV Eindhoven and Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 24. (Football Insider)
Bordeaux and South Korea striker Hwang Ui-jo, 29, claims he has an offer to join West Ham this summer. (Sun)
Newcastle are tracking Red Bull Salzburg and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19. (Mail)
Queens Park Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards, 21, on a loan deal. (Football Insider)
