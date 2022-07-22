Close menu

Transfer rumours: Saka, Kounde, Antony, Saint-Maximin, Bellingham, Depay, Scamacca

Arsenal have offered England attacker Bukayo Saka, 20, a new long-term contract which would double his salary at the club to fight off growing interest from rival sides such as Manchester City. (Mail)external-link

Chelsea have beaten off competition from Barcelona to sign Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde and will offer the 23-year-old a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has said Brazil winger Antony, 22, is set to remain at the club despite interest from Manchester United this summer. (ESPN)external-link

Chelsea and Tottenham have made enquiries about Newcastle United's French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 25. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Liverpool enquired about Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in June but the German club consider the 19-year-old untouchable this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, is likely to turn down a move to Newcastle. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

West Ham are close to signing Gianluca Scamacca, 23, after agreeing a £30.5m fee with Sassuolo for the Italy striker. (Guardian)external-link

The Hammers are also working on a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt and Serbia wing-back Filip Kostic, 29. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Leicester City and England Under-21 left-back Luke Thomas, 21, is also a target for West Ham. (Guardian)external-link

Arsenal and Everton have turned down the chance to sign Atletico Madrid and France winger Thomas Lemar, 26. (L'Equipe, via Express)external-link

Brighton have received a £15m bid from Serie A side Salernitana for French forward Neal Maupay, 25. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Newcastle, Everton and West Ham have been offered Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 28, who is a free agent after leaving Torino last month. (Sun)external-link

Leeds United are closing in on a deal for Paris St-Germain and France Under-21 forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20. (Express)external-link

Everton have listed Wolverhampton Wanderers and Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker, 27, as a target this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Crystal Palace are interested in England Under-21 midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, but the 22-year-old would prefer to stay at Wolves and fight for his place at Molineux. (Guardian)external-link

AC Milan have joined Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in the race to sign 18-year-old Aston Villa and England Under-19 attacking midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Everton have enquired about Norwich City and England Under-21 defender Max Aarons, but the 22-year-old has also attracted attention from Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Marseille. (Sun)external-link

Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign English midfielder Marcus Tavernier, 23, from Middlesbrough. (Football Insider)external-link

