Transfer rumours: Saka, Kounde, Antony, Saint-Maximin, Bellingham, Depay, Scamacca
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Arsenal have offered England attacker Bukayo Saka, 20, a new long-term contract which would double his salary at the club to fight off growing interest from rival sides such as Manchester City. (Mail)
Chelsea have beaten off competition from Barcelona to sign Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde and will offer the 23-year-old a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has said Brazil winger Antony, 22, is set to remain at the club despite interest from Manchester United this summer. (ESPN)
Chelsea and Tottenham have made enquiries about Newcastle United's French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 25. (Athletic - subscription required)
Liverpool enquired about Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in June but the German club consider the 19-year-old untouchable this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, is likely to turn down a move to Newcastle. (Sport - in Spanish)
West Ham are close to signing Gianluca Scamacca, 23, after agreeing a £30.5m fee with Sassuolo for the Italy striker. (Guardian)
The Hammers are also working on a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt and Serbia wing-back Filip Kostic, 29. (Fabrizio Romano)
Leicester City and England Under-21 left-back Luke Thomas, 21, is also a target for West Ham. (Guardian)
Arsenal and Everton have turned down the chance to sign Atletico Madrid and France winger Thomas Lemar, 26. (L'Equipe, via Express)
Brighton have received a £15m bid from Serie A side Salernitana for French forward Neal Maupay, 25. (Athletic - subscription required)
Newcastle, Everton and West Ham have been offered Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 28, who is a free agent after leaving Torino last month. (Sun)
Leeds United are closing in on a deal for Paris St-Germain and France Under-21 forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20. (Express)
Everton have listed Wolverhampton Wanderers and Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker, 27, as a target this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Crystal Palace are interested in England Under-21 midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, but the 22-year-old would prefer to stay at Wolves and fight for his place at Molineux. (Guardian)
AC Milan have joined Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in the race to sign 18-year-old Aston Villa and England Under-19 attacking midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. (Athletic - subscription required)
Everton have enquired about Norwich City and England Under-21 defender Max Aarons, but the 22-year-old has also attracted attention from Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Marseille. (Sun)
Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign English midfielder Marcus Tavernier, 23, from Middlesbrough. (Football Insider)
