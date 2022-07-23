Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit to sign Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, by placing France striker Antoine Griezmann, 31, on the transfer market. (Times - subscription required) external-link

United will let Ronaldo leave on loan this summer as long as he triggers a one-year option to extend his contract so he can return to Old Trafford for the following season. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona hope to beat Chelsea's bid of 65m euros (£55.3m) in instalments for France defender Jules Kounde, 23, by offering Sevilla a smaller sum in one go. (Sport - in Spanish external-link ).

Chelsea will turn to Paris St-Germain and France defender Presnel Kimpembe, 26, if Barcelona succeed in hijacking Kounde's move to Stamford Bridge. (Express) external-link

Bayern Munich have made contact with the representatives of Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 28, who has not ruled out a move to the German champions next summer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Brazil winger Neymar has played down reports of him moving away from Paris St-Germain this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester City linked with the 30-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries, 26. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea have reached an agreement allowing Inter Milan to keep Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 29, for an additional year once his initial season-long loan at the Serie A club finishes. (Mail external-link ),

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out making any more signings unless they suffer injuries or sell any of their existing players. (Sky Sports) external-link

Brighton are refusing to budge on their £50m-plus asking price for Spain left-back Marc Cucurella after rejecting a "laughable" £30m bid from Manchester City. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

The Seagulls will target Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams, 21, in a £15m deal if Cucarella leaves this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Dog walk leads non-league club to sign Serie A veteran The story of the 10th-tier English club who have signed a former Sampdoria midfielder

Timo Werner is likely to leave Chelsea this summer because the 26-year-old striker wants more game time to ensure his spot in Germany's World Cup squad. (Sky Sports - in German external-link )

Roma have stepped up their interest in Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City have turned down a £16m offer from Southampton for England Under-19 forward Liam Delap, with a number of Championship clubs interested in a loan deal for the 19-year-old forward. (Athletic - subscription required external-link )

Arsenal are in talks to loan Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares to Atalanta, with the 22-year-old keen on a move away from the Emirates. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Newcastle have enquired about Rennes and Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, who has been valued at around £30m and has attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax. (Mail external-link )

West Ham are negotiating with Napoli over a deal for Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski, 28. (Tuttomercato - in Italian external-link ).

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Spanish left-back Alex Moreno, 29, from Real Betis. (Nico Schira external-link ).

Bournemouth are considering a move for Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore, 32, because they want the Englishman to provide competition to Mark Travers. (Mail external-link )

The back page of the Sunday Express